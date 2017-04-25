PORTAL INFOR.PL
IN THE BLACK - być wypłacalnym, być na plusie

The Word of the Week:

IN THE BLACK (idiom)

/ ɪn ðə blæk /

Definition:

Financially solvent; profitable; not in debt.

Example:

The group is still in the black but trading in the first two months of the year has been difficult.

Polish Translation:

być wypłacalnym, być na plusie

Did you know?

Indeed, the colour red is used in businesses to signify a loss, while black is used to indicate a profit. Therefore, a company that’s interested in making money would desire to be “in the black’ rather than be ‘in the red’.

Check your memory:

Assets such as buildings and machinery that are bought for long-term use in a company rather that for sale are called ________ .

