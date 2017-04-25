IN THE BLACK - być wypłacalnym, być na plusie

|
The Word of the Week:
|
IN THE BLACK (idiom)
/ ɪn ðə blæk /
|
Definition:
|
Financially solvent; profitable; not in debt.
|
Example:
|
The group is still in the black but trading in the first two months of the year has been difficult.
|
Polish Translation:
|
być wypłacalnym, być na plusie
|
Did you know?
|
Indeed, the colour red is used in businesses to signify a loss, while black is used to indicate a profit. Therefore, a company that’s interested in making money would desire to be “in the black’ rather than be ‘in the red’.
|
Check your memory:
|
Assets such as buildings and machinery that are bought for long-term use in a company rather that for sale are called ________ .
