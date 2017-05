RECEIPT - potwierdzenie wpłaty, paragon

The Word of the Week:

RECEIPT (noun) / rɪˈsiːt /

Definition: A written or printed statement acknowledging that something has been paid for or that goods have been received.

Example: You must keep the receipt in case you need to take your latest purchase back to the shop.

Polish Translation: potwierdzenie wpłaty, paragon

Did you know? Receipts [plural] also means an amount of money received during a particular period by an organization or business.