ATM (AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINE) - bankomat

The Word of the Week:

ATM (AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINE) (noun) /eɪ tiːˈem/

Definition: An electronic machine outside or inside a banks that dispenses money.

Example: I need to go to the nearest ATM and withdraw some cash.

Polish Translation: bankomat

Did you know? Also known as Cash point or Hole-in-the-Wall Machine (Britain), ABM or Automatic Banking Machine (USA), All-time Money (India), and Minibank (Norway).