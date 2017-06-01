PORTAL INFOR.PL
PAYEE - beneficjent, odbiorca płatności

The Word of the Week:

PAYEE (noun)

/ peɪˈiː  /

Definition:

A person or organization that receives money: a person or organization that is paid.

Example:

The Eurocheque is free of charge to its payee.

Polish Translation:

beneficjent, odbiorca płatności

Did you know?

There are a number of examples of payees. A payee is the person to whom a check, promissory note, draft or bill is written out. A payee may also be the one who holds the coupons of a bond.

Check your memory:

A ________ amount of money is the total amount before any costs or taxes have been taken away.

CHECK THE ANSWER

