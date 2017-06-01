PAYEE - beneficjent, odbiorca płatności

|
The Word of the Week:
|
|
PAYEE (noun)
/ peɪˈiː /
|
Definition:
|
A person or organization that receives money: a person or organization that is paid.
|
Example:
|
The Eurocheque is free of charge to its payee.
|
Polish Translation:
|
beneficjent, odbiorca płatności
|
Did you know?
|
There are a number of examples of payees. A payee is the person to whom a check, promissory note, draft or bill is written out. A payee may also be the one who holds the coupons of a bond.
|
Check your memory:
|
A ________ amount of money is the total amount before any costs or taxes have been taken away.
POLECANE NA IFK
- Mediacja w postępowaniu administracyjnym
- Pierwsze e-dowody od 2019 r.
- Wyższe standardy pracy tymczasowej
- Nowa ulga inwestycyjna dla firm
- UE walczy z unikaniem opodatkowania
- Dane dłużników fiskusa będą ujawniane w Rejestrze Należności Publicznoprawnych
- Mija termin na zaświadczenie o przychodzie osób na zasiłku lub świadczeniu przedemerytalnym
- Podatnik zapłaci za sporządzenie skanu dokumentu
- Trzeba inwestować w pracowników
- Nie będzie wzrostu ZUS po dwóch latach