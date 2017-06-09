REFUND - zwrot (pieniędzy)

|
The Word of the Week:
|
|
REFUND (noun)
/’riːfʌnd/
|
Definition:
|
An amount of money that is returned, especially because you’re not satisfied with the purchase.
|
Example:
|
If there is a delay of 12 hours or more, you will receive a full refund of the price of your trip.
|
Polish Translation:
|
zwrot (pieniędzy)
|
Did you know?
|
You are entitled to ask the trader for a refund if the item you bought is: not of acceptable quality, does not match the description, and does not match the sample or demonstration model shown to you.
|
Check your memory:
|
The person or organisation to whom, especially a cheque, must be paid is a ________.
