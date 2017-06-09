PORTAL INFOR.PL
REFUND - zwrot (pieniędzy)

The Word of the Week:

REFUND (noun)

/’riːfʌnd/

Definition:

An amount of money that is returned, especially because you’re not satisfied with the purchase.

Example:

If there is a delay of 12 hours or more, you will receive a full refund of the price of your trip.

Polish Translation:

zwrot (pieniędzy)

Did you know?

You are entitled to ask the trader for a refund if the item you bought is: not of acceptable quality, does not match the description, and does not match the sample or demonstration model shown to you.

Check your memory:

The person or organisation to whom, especially a cheque, must be paid is a ________.

CHECK THE ANSWER

