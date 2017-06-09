PORTAL INFOR.PL
PRO-FORMA INVOICE - faktura proforma

The Word of the Week:

PRO-FORMA INVOICE (noun)

/ˌprəʊˈfɔːmə ˈɪnvɔɪs/

Definition:

An invoice presented by one company to another for payment for goods prior to their dispatch. This method of invoicing is to ensure payment is received and is often the case when two companies have not traded before.

Example:

The supplier may issue a payment request note or a pro forma invoice.

Polish Translation:

faktura proforma

Did you know?

A pro-forma invoice is not a true invoice – it is simply a document that declares the seller’s commitment to provide the goods or services specified to the buyer at certain prices.

Check your memory:

A sum of money that is given back to you is a ________.

CHECK THE ANSWER

