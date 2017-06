NATURAL PERSON - osoba fizyczna

The Word of the Week:

NATURAL PERSON (noun) /ˈnætʃ.ər.əl/ /ˈpɜː.sən/

Definition: A person who has its own legal personality as opposed to a legal person, which may be a business entity.

Example: Basic legal and financial advice for natural persons intending to start their own businesses can be obtained for free in our labour offices on weekdays.

Polish Translation: osoba fizyczna

Did you know? A natural person is a real human being who has the right to vote in general elections.