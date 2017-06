BE SUBJECT TO STH - podlegać czemuś

The Word of the Week:

BE SUBJECT TO STH (verb phrase) /biː/ /ˈsʌb.dʒekt/ /tuː//ˈsʌm.θɪŋ/

Definition: If you are subject to something, e.g. to a rule or law, you have to obey it.

Example: The entire process of assembly was subject to a close scrutiny before it was finally implemented in the factory in 1975.

Polish Translation: podlegać czemuś

Did you know? A subject can also be a person who was born in a country that has a king or a queen.