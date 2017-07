ENTITY - podmiot

The Word of the Week:

ENTITY (noun) /ˈen.tɪ.ti/

Definition: Something that exists apart from other things and it possesses its own independent existance.

Example: Privately-owned business entities in Poland are said to generate a vital part of the GDP.

Polish Translation: podmiot

Did you know? The mind exists as a separate entity; e.g. in a formal style, it is a complete unit.