OVERHEADS - koszty ogólne

|
The Word of the Week:
|
|
OVERHEADS (noun)
/ˈəʊvəhedz/
|
Definition:
|
The regular and necessary costs, such as rent and heating, that are involved in operating a business.
|
Example:
|
Many big companies have been hit by high overheads and falling sales.
|
Polish Translation:
|
koszty ogólne
|
Did you know?
|
In this context the word is always used in plural, excluding: overhead costs, overhead expenses.
|
Check your memory:
|
In a hostile takeover companies can no longer remain independent ________.
POLECANE NA IFK
- Nowe zasady segregacji odpadów
- Obowiązkowo dwie wolne niedziele w miesiącu
- KE przeciwna podatkowi handlowemu
- Będzie Centrum Obsługi Kluczowych Podmiotów
- Zmiana roku podatkowego nie wpływa na termin wpłacania zaliczek kwartalnych
- Obowiązkowy audyt energetyczny do 30 września
- Na pytania o PKWiU odpowiada GUS
- Doradcy emerytalni pomogą podjąć właściwą decyzję
- Będzie lista przesłanek należytej staranności w VAT
- Szef KAS będzie prowadzić Rejestr Zastawów Skarbowych