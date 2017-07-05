OVERHEADS - koszty ogólne

The Word of the Week:

OVERHEADS (noun) /ˈəʊvəhedz/

Definition: The regular and necessary costs, such as rent and heating, that are involved in operating a business.

Example: Many big companies have been hit by high overheads and falling sales.

Polish Translation: koszty ogólne

Did you know? In this context the word is always used in plural, excluding: overhead costs, overhead expenses.