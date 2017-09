CONTINGENT FEE - honorarium warunkowe

The Word of the Week:

CONTINGENT FEE (noun) /kən'tɪnʒənt fi:/

Definition: Any fee for services provided where the fee is payable only if there is a favourable result.

Example: Actually, a lawyer who takes contingent fee cases where liability is in doubt will soon go bankrupt.

Polish Translation: honorarium warunkowe

Did you know? In England and Wales known as conditional fee.