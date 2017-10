GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT - produkt krajowy brutto

The Word of the Week:

The Word of the Week: GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (noun) /grəʊs dəmestɪk 'prɔdʌt/

Definition: a monetary measure of the market value of all final goods and services produced in a period

Example: Gross domestic product is up by almost 2 percent over last year.

Polish Translation: produkt krajowy brutto

Did you know? Often used as acronym: GDP.