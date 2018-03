INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO) - pierwsza oferta publiczna

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO) (noun) /ˌaɪ piː ˈəʊ/

Definition: The first time that the stock of a private company is offered to the public.

Example: If you look at the charts following many IPOs, you'll notice that after a few months the stock takes a steep downturn.

Polish Translation: pierwsza oferta publiczna

Did you know? Another term for an IPO is "stock market launch"