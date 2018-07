ECONOMIC OBJECTIVE - cel gospodarczy

ECONOMIC OBJECTIVE (noun) /ˌiːkəˈnɒmɪk əbˈʤɛktɪv /

Definition: Economic means concerned with the organization of the money, industry and trade of a country, region, society or company.

Example: Our comapnys' main economic objective is to raise awarness on child labour issue and improve trade fair.

Polish Translation: cel gospodarczy

Did you know? Usally economic objectives concern profit maximising issues.