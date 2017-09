BULL MARKET - hossa, rynek zwyżkujący

The Word of the Week:

BULL MARKET (idiom) /ˈbʊl ˌmɑː.kɪt/

Definition: As opposed to BEAR MARKET, it is a period when most of the stocks on the market rise.

Example: Stock Exchange had a major bull market trend for about five years as it increased from 2,900 points to 21,000 points.

Polish Translation: hossa, rynek zwyżkujący

Did you know? There is a large statue of a charging bull near the New York Stock Exchange.