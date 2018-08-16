PORTAL INFOR.PL
TO EXEMPT - zwolnić

TO EXEMPT (verb phrase)

/ɪgˈzɛmpt /

Definition:

To state officially that someone or something is not bound or affected by a particular rule, duty, or obligation.

Example:

Charitable organizations that have not filed for this tax-exempt status with the federal government.

Polish Translation:

zwolnić [od czegoś]

Did you know?

When a taxpayer buys an asset and subsequently sells the asset for a gain, the capital gain is a taxable event. Several type of gains are exempt from taxation.

Check your memory:

Higher dividens for shareholders this is our _________ for the next quarter.

