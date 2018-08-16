TO EXEMPT - zwolnić

|
|
TO EXEMPT (verb phrase)
/ɪgˈzɛmpt /
|
Definition:
|
To state officially that someone or something is not bound or affected by a particular rule, duty, or obligation.
|
Example:
|
Charitable organizations that have not filed for this tax-exempt status with the federal government.
|
Polish Translation:
|
zwolnić [od czegoś]
|
Did you know?
|
When a taxpayer buys an asset and subsequently sells the asset for a gain, the capital gain is a taxable event. Several type of gains are exempt from taxation.
|
Check your memory:
|
Higher dividens for shareholders this is our _________ for the next quarter.
